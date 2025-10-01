FC Istiklol vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two In India?

FC Goa to take on FC Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two | Image: FC Goa

FC Goa will take on the Tajikistan side FC Istiklol in an AFC Champions League Two match at Hisor Central Stadium on Wednesday. FC Goa lost to Al-Zawraa 0-2 in the last game and this game has emerged as a must-win fixture for the Indian Super League side.

Istiklol also were handed a 5-0 thrashing by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and need to get back to winning ways. The Gaurs will be aware of their opponents and Manolo Marequez might have to implement a new plan in order to get the better of their Tajik opponent.

FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two Live Streaming

When will the FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between FC Istiklol and FC Goa will be played on Wednesday.

At what time will the FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between FC Istiklol and FC Goa will start at 7:15 PM IST.

Where will the FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between FC Istiklol and FC Goa will take place at Hisor Central Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match in India?

The live TV telecast of the AFC Champions League Two match between FC Istiklol and FC Goa will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FC Istiklol vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match in India?