Fenerbahce Sack Jose Mourinho After Turkish Side Fail To Qualify For UEFA Champions League

Fenerbahce have parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho, the Turkish club has confirmed. The development came after Fenerbahce lost to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League playoffs and crashed out of the European competition.

The former Manchester United manager became the latest casualty just a few hours after Besiktas sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their failure to beat Lausanne in the Europa Conference League playoffs.

Mourinho joined Fenerbahce last season after being sacked by AS Roma and failed to win any silverware in his short-term tenure. He guided Fenerbahce to the runners-up spot in the Turkish Super League last season.

Mourinho left the club just two games into the new season and Fenerbahce are undefeated so far in the Turkish Super League this season. A club statement read, "Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us.

“We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career.”

Ruben Amorim Reflected On His Manchester United Career

On the other side, Ruben Amorim has reflected on the challenges of coaching Manchester United. The Portuguese manager is feeling the heat following United's humiliating loss at the hands of Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup second round. The Red Devils bolstered their squad with the additions of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo but they have failed to hit the ground running.

Ahead of the Burnley encounter in the Premier League, he said, "Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years.

"Sometimes I love to be with my players. Sometimes I don't want to be with my players. I need to improve on that. It is going to be hard."