Fermin Lopez Creates UEFA Champions League History, Creates New Record As Barcelona Decimate Olympiacos

Barcelona found their dominant best as they steamrolled Greek champions Olympiacos 6-1 in their third Champions League match of the season. It was a perfect performance from the Blaugrana, who did not put a wrong in the game and registered a statement win in the ongoing marquee tournament.

Barca were always considered as the favourites to win the game, but once the Greek champions were reduced to 10 men, Barcelona took full advantage of the situation and the rest is history.

Fermin Lopez Creates New Record

Fermin Lopez etched his name in history books as he became the first Spanish footballer to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League for FC Barcelona. The five-time champions extended their domination over Olympiacos, courtesy of the goals that the 22-year-old scored. Fermin scored the first, second, and fifth goals which helped Barcelona register a memorable victory.

Apart from Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal netted the ball one time. Barcelona will breathe a sigh of relief, as they returned to winning ways. They were handed a shocking defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in their previous game in the contest.

"I'm very happy, we needed a win like that, we ended it feeling good, and now to think about the Clasico. I'm grateful to the team and want to continue in this dynamic," said Fermin Lopez as quoted by Movistar after his treble.

Barcelona vs Olympiacos: As It Happened

Things went from bad to worse for the Greek champions as they were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when Hezze was shown the red card. The incident took place after Ayoub El Kaabi scored a penalty for the visitors. Barcelona went into the halftime with a 2-0 lead courtesy of two clinical finishes from Lopez.