FIFA Announces Major VAR Overhaul For Rest Of World Cup After Several Controversies Erupt

FIFA has finally introduced a significant change starting from the World Cup quarterfinals. VAR has been involved in several controversies, especially after the Argentina vs Egypt game, where the losing side complained of irregularities in VAR actions throughout the game.

FIFA Makes Huge VAR Change In World Cup

FIFA has now decided to put the VAR team inside the stadium during the match, starting from the quarterfinals. VAR officials used to operate from FIFA's Video Operation Room at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in Dallas, Texas. But it has now been learned that all the VAR officials will monitor matches from inside the stadium, starting from the France vs Morocco clash.

Under the new protocol. FIFA will station a primary VAR official and a reserve VAR official for the rest of the tournament. FIFA's Video Operation Room in Dallas will continue to serve as the main hub for VAR operations, and the newly appointed VAR officials at the stadiums will act as an extra layer of protection. In case of any loss of communication with the Dallas-based Video Operation Room, there shouldn't be any problem in reviewing the on-field footage. As per FIFA regulation, a match cannot be interrupted or disrupted due to a VAR failure.

FIFA's Referee Chief Defends Francois Letexier

FIFA Refereeing Chief Pierluigi Collina has voiced support for François Letexier, who came under fire for his controversial decisions during Argentina’s 3‑2 win over Egypt in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

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The defeat prompted Egypt to file an official complaint with FIFA, demanding Letexier’s removal from the remainder of the tournament. According to L’Équipe, FIFA will review the referee’s decisions from the match before determining his future involvement.