'You Made Me Stronger': FC Barcelona And Croatia Legend Ivan Rakitic Announces Retirement From Football, Pens Emotional Goodbye Note

FC Barcelona and Croatian legend Ivan Rakitic, on Monday, July 7th, shocked football fans around the world by announcing his retirement from the sport.

Rakitic's career peaked when he joined FC Barcelona in July 2014 and stayed in the Spanish club for seven straight seasons. In September 2020, the Croatian midfielder parted ways with FC Barcelona.

Ivan Rakitic took to his official social media handle to announce his retirement. While sharing the emotional clip, the 37-year-old wrote, "Dear football, I have a special letter for you."

Ivan Rakitic Bid Adieu To Football

In the letter, Ivan Rakitic said that football has always been a part of his life. He added that playing football made him stronger, and he learned how to face new challenges.

"Dear football, you have been part of my life from the very first day. From the pitches of Mohlin, my hometown in Switzerland, to the biggest stadiums in the world, you were always there... I learned to face new challenges, new cultures, and new lessons. You made me stronger, and that growth opened new doors...," Ivan Rakitic wrote in the letter.

Ivan Rakitic Won Many Prestigious Titles In His Career

During his time with FC Barcelona, Rakitic played 310 games and scored 36 goals. On the Spanish side, the 37-year-old won prestigious titles like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Copa Del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup, and others.

After leaving FC Barcelona, Rakitic joined Sevilla in September 2020 and stayed there till January 2024. The star midfielder played 174 matches for Sevilla, scoring 19 goals.

Ivan Rakitic ended his career in football at the Croatian club, Hajduk Split, where he played 39 matches, scoring two goals.