FIFA Club World Cup: How Much PSG, Chelsea And Real Madrid Will Receive In Prize Money? Check Details

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will come to a conclusion with its final match between Chelsea and PSG on Sunday. The Blues will be aiming for their 2nd title while reigning European winners PSG will continue to maintain their brilliant run in the tournament.

How Much Chelsea Have Earned In Prize Money In FIFA Club World Cup

This is the first edition of the Club World Cup, where 32 teams are competing in a broader version of the tournament. A whopping $1billion (£726million) prize pool has been reserved for the club participating in the competition. Chelsea have been boosted financially as they have drawn a huge chunk of prize money from the Club World Cup. Win in the group stage is worth £1.5 million while a draw attracts a sum of £750,000. The Blues pocketed a cool £5.4 million from the group stage with an additional £9.5 million for reaching the quarters. They added another £15.2 million to their coffers while reaching the final, adding another whopping £21.8 million. Winning the final will guarantee a further £30 million. In total, alongside the participation fees, Chelsea are set to earn to the tune of a staggering £88 million.

How Much PSG Have Earned In Prize Money In FIFA Club World Cup

PSG also have earned the big bucks in the Club World Cup so far. The Champions League winners have collected £3.5 million from the group stage and with all the remaining wins till final, they have almost added to the tune of £85 million as prize money, including the participation fee. They will further add a staggering £30 million should they defeat Chelsea in the summit clash.

How Much Real Madrid Have Earned In Prize Money In FIFA Club World Cup