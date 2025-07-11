UEFA Penalizes Crystal Palace With Demotion To Conference League; Nottingham Forest Climbs To Europa League

Crystal Place players celebrate with the trophy after winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London | Image: AP

In a sudden turn of events, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has demoted Crystal Palace to the Conference League after the football club was found in breach of the multi-club ownership rules. As a result, Nottingham Forest, which finished seventh in the Premier League, could emerge as the replacement side and be a part of the prestigious Europa League.

Premier League Club Crystal Palace had won the FA Cup Final, defeating Manchester City in the last season, which helped them secure a spot in the UEFA Europa League. However, the EPL Club's spot suffered a major threat because of a UEFA ruling, which states that the clubs owned by the same person or body cannot take part in the Europa League.

Crystal Palace is owned by Eagle Football Holdings, which is owned by John Textor. The American businessman holds a controlling stake in the EPL Club and Ligue 1 Club Olympique Lyonnais.

As a result, the UEFA demoted Crystal Palace to their third-tier football tournament, the Conference League. On the other hand, Olympique Lyonnais have kept their spot in Europa since they had a higher position in the league than the EPL club. Lyon had finished sixth in Ligue 1, while Palace was 12th in the EPL.

Olympique Lyonnais had narrowly avoided relegation to Ligue 2 after the DNCG overturned its initial decision, following the club’s successful appeal against financial sanctions.

"On 9 July 2025, the appeal instance of the French financial control authority (DNCG) decided not to relegate Olympique Lyonnais to Ligue 2. Consequently, and following an assessment by the CFCB of all the other relevant conditions included in the settlement agreement, Olympique Lyonnais will not be excluded from the 2025/26 UEFA club competitions," a statement from UEFA mentioned.

Crystal Palace Can Appeal UEFA's Decision

Crystal Palace had earned a Europa League spot after defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup Final. However, the privilege was snatched due to the multi-club ownership issue, which the club has contested, arguing that John Textor does not have any 'decisive influence' at the EPL, as per the BBC. But the UEFA hasn't accepted their defence.