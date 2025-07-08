Huge Inter Miami Contract Decision Revealed As Lionel Messi's Next Step Confirmed: Reports

Lionel Messi's imminent future isn't very clear at this moment. The Inter Miami star's current contract is slated to expire in December and the Argentine forward has yet to pen a new deal with the MLS side as things stand.

Al-Ahil In Talks With Lionel Messi Over Potential Transfer

Messi has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli as per L'Equipe. The Saudi Arabian side had earlier tried to acquire Messi's services when he left PSG in 2023. The forward, who recently turned 38, attracted attention from multiple clubs and even reportedly rejected a jaw-dropping $400million-a-year offer from Al-Hilal to sign for Inter Miami.

Al-Ahli won't have a dearth of funds to accommodate Messi in their payroll, and the AFC Champions League winners definitely push for Messi's signing, given Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA World Cup in 2034. Al-Nassr already managed to tie down Cristiano Ronaldo to a new contract, and Messi's arrival would be a great advertisement for the country.

Inter Miami Confident Of Tying Down Lionel Messi To A New Contract

Now it has emerged, Inter Miami are very confident of tying down Messi to a new contract. As per The Athletic, a one-year extension has been mooted for Inter Miami, who are extremely confident of securing his services for another season. The 38-year-old has been an instant hit since his arrival and led Inter Miami to the League Cup triumph, their first-ever title. Messi also guided Inter Miami to the playoffs last season and has already been involved in 77 goals in just 64 games.