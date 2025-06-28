FIFA Club World Cup, Benfica Vs Chelsea: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Benfica vs Chelsea: Benfica will lock horns against Chelsea in the Round of 16 match of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

The crucial fixture between Benfica and Chelsea will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

The two clubs faced each other three times in the past, where Chelsea emerged as the winner in all the fixtures. The last time Benfica and Chelsea squared off was in 2013 during the Final of the Europa League, where the English club sealed a 2-1 triumph.

Chelsea had a poor start to the FIFA World Cup 2025, after conceding a 3-1 defeat against Flamengo on Friday, June 20th. However, the London-based a solid comeback in the prestigious event by sealing a 3-0 win over Esperance on Wednesday, June 25th.

Chelsea moved to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2025 after finishing second in the Group D standings with six points. Chelsea were placed in Group D, alongside Flamengo, Esperance, and Los Angeles FC. Only Chelsea and Flamengo made it into the next round from Group D.

In the 2024-2025 season of the Premier League, Chelsea finished in fourth place with 69 points after sealing 20 wins and conceding nine defeats.

On the other hand, Benfica started their Club World Cup 2025 with a 2-2 draw against Boca Juniors. The Portuguese club came back stronger after sealing a thumping 6-0 win over Auckland City FC in their second group stage fixture on June 20th.

In their final group stage clash, Benfica clinched a 1-0 win against Bayern Munich on June 25th. Benfica finished at the top of the Group C standings with seven points.

In the 2024-2025 season of the Liga Portugal, Benfica finished in the second position on the standings with 80 points after clinching 25 wins and conceding four defeats.

Benfica vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups:

Benfica: Trubin (Gk); Aursnes, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Barreiro, Sanches; Di Maria, Prestianni, Schjelderup; Pavlidis.

Chelsea: Sanchez (Gk), James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson.

Benfica vs Chelsea Head-to-Head:

Chelsea and Benfica have faced each other three times, where the London-based club clinching a win in all three fixtures.

Benfica vs Chelsea Live Streaming: