Massive Blow For Real Madrid Ahead Of Juventus Clash! Star Defender David Alaba Ruled Out For Remainder Of FIFA Club World Cup Matches

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso confirms defender David Alaba will miss remaining matches of the FIFA CWC 2025 | Image: Instagram/@davidalaba

Club World Cup 2025: Amid the Club World Cup 2025, Real Madrid have been struck with another injury scare as the star defender David Alaba has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the ongoing FIFA event.

Real Madrid had a poor start to the Club World Cup 2025, after a goalless draw against Al Hilal. However, Los Blancos made a solid comeback from their second match of the tournament. In their next group stage fixture, Real Madrid dominated over Mexican club Pachuca, beating them 3-1.

Los Blancos confirmed their place in the knockout stage of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after beating Salzburg 3-0 in the group stage.

Real Madrid To Face Juventus In R16 Of FIFA CWC 2025

Real Madrid finished at the top of the Group H standings in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with seven points.

Real Madrid will face Juventus in the Round of 16 clash on Wednesday, July 2nd, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Head Coach Xabi Alonso Confirms David Alaba Needs More Time To Recover From Injury

After Real Madrid's final group stage fixture against Salzburg, Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso spoke to the media, confirming that David Alaba needs a bit longer time to recover from his injury.

The head coach added that the team management will wait a bit longer for his comeback.

"David is taking a bit longer [to recover]. After the [meniscus] operation, we need to be cautious and patient, so step by step, we'll wait a bit longer," Xabi Alonso said on Thursday, as quoted by Goal.com.

David Alaba has been left off the field since April after sustaining a meniscus injury in his left knee. He later underwent surgery and is currently recovering from it.

Apart from David Alaba, many big names are missing from Real Madrid's squad in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Star defenders Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga were also not included in the Los Blancos squad for the Club World Cup 2025 due to fitness issues.