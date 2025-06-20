FIFA Club World Cup, Chelsea vs Flamengo: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Updated 20 June 2025 at 20:31 IST
Chelsea will face off against Flamengo in a FIFA Club World Cup fixture on Friday at the Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. After wrapping up the Europa Conference League title, Enzo Maresca's men will be eyeing their second trophy.
Chelsea started off their campaign with a smooth 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC and will hope to emulate their performance when they take on the Brazilian side. A win could allow Chelsea to avoid Bayern Munich in the knockouts, while that will also put them in the other side of reigning European champions PSG. Ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season, the Blues can sharpen up their tactics in this revamped FIFA Club World Cup tournament.
Brazilian sides have done relatively well in the FIFA Club World Cup and the onus will be on Flamengo to carry on the tradition. With a whopping $125 million on offer for the winners, no clubs will take their opponents for granted. Flamengo defeated ES Tunis 2-0 and will definitely fancy their chances against a side which also happens to be their manager Filipe Luis' former employer. Giorgian De Arrascaeta has been a threat for Flamengo and Chelsea defenders will be aware of their threat.
Chelsea: Sánchez; James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.
Flamengo: Rossi; Varela, Pereira, Ortiz, Sandro; Pulgar, Jorginho; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Araújo; Pedro.
This will be the first ever competitive fixture between the teams.
DAZN has secured the telecast rights for the FIFA Club World Cup, and the match between Chelsea and Flamengo will be available on the app and website. The game will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Friday in India.
