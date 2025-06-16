FIFA Club World Cup, Chelsea vs LAFC: Venue, Predicted XIs, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Chelsea will get their FIFA Club World Cup campaign underway against Los Angeles FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Europa Conference League champions will seek to lay their hands on their second FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

All the eyes will be on Liam Delap, who is expected to make his debut for the Blues against the MLS side. The summer signing arrived from Ipswich Town for a reported fee of £30 million and will be fighting with Nicolas Jackson for that coveted No.9 role. With almost $125 million up for grabs for the winners, Chelsea are likely to field a strong XI, and another new arrival Mamadou Sarr, could feature for the London giants.

For LAFC, they weren't supposed to take part in the tournament. But after Mexican club Leon was deemed ineligible due to the multi-club ownership rule, the MLS side got a golden chance. They had to come through a playoff against Club America in a bid to secure their path and Hugo Lloris' side could see themselves richer as FIFA has set up a huge prize purse for the tournament. They are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions and also lifted the US Open Cup to further prove their dominance.

Chelsea vs LAFC Predicted Lineups

Chelsea: Penders; James, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella; Lavia, Essugo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Delap.

LAFC: Lloris; Palencia, Segura, Marlon, Hollingshead; Tillman, Jesus, Delgado; Yeboah, Giroud, Bouanga.

Chelsea vs LAFC Head To Head

Both teams haven't met each other and this will be their first official meeting between the two clubs.

Chelsea vs LAFC Live Streaming