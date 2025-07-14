Manchester United Sued By Former Player Axel Tuanzebe Over Alleged Negligent Medical Advice

Football and Premier League giants Manchester United have faced a number of issues in recent seasons, and are now facing a fresh one in the form of legal action from one of their former players in Axell Tuanzebe.

The 27-year-old now plays for newly promoted side Burnley but played for and captained United at all junior levels and even spent a few seasons with the senior side once he was deemed ready for that level.

But now he has sued the club for what is being described as an alleged negligent medical advice. The claim has been filed at the British High Court against United last week.

What Is The Bad Advice?

At this point, it is not clear what exactly the allegedly negligent medical advice is that was handed out to the former United player by the club's medical team.

However, the time period of the claim is known - it relates to an unknown injury that took place in the month of July in the year 2022, which is about 3 years ago at this point in time.

What's more, the nature of the claim is such that it is being categorised as a high value claim - that means he can claim damages worth over £1 million.

It is worth noting that Tuanzebe was out of action for nearly 200 days before he finally left the club and joined Stoke City in January 2023, where he made just 5 appearances.

He was often in and out of the team, having multiple loan spells in clubs like Aston Villa and Napoli.

Man United's Summer Transfer Plans

United have had a busy time in the summer transfer window so far, although there is an expectation that more can and should be done soon.

They have only managed to confirm one signing - that of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The club are pursuing Brentford's French forward Bryan Mbuemo but are yet to agree terms with the selling club and the move has stalled for a while.