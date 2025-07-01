FIFA Club World Cup, Dortmund vs Monterrey: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Borussia Dortmund during practice session ahead of the R16 fixture of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 | Image: X/@BVB

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Borussia Dortmund will take on Monterrey in the Round of 16 match of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia, on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey will kick off at 6:30 AM IST. The upcoming match will be the first time that the two teams will face each other.

Dortmund were placed in Group F of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, alongside Fluminense, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, and Ulsan HD FC. It was the German club that finished at the top of the standings with seven points.

Dortmund started their FIFA Club World Cup voyage with a goalless draw against Fluminense. Following that, they have clinched two back-to-back wins against Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Ulsan HD FC in the group stage.

In the 2024-2025 edition of the Bundesliga, Dortmund had an average season by finishing in the fourth position on the standings with 57 points after clinching 17 wins and conceding 11 defeats.

On the other hand, Monterrey finished in the second place on Group E of the Club World Cup 2025, alongside Inter Milan, River Plate, and Urawa Red Diamonds.

The Mexican club has clinched just one win in the prestigious tournament so far. They are coming into the knockout stage after sealing a 4-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds.

In the 2024-2025 season of the Mexican league, Liga MX, Monterrey sealed seventh place with 28 points after securing eight wins and conceding five defeats.

Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey Predicted Lineups:

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel (Gk), Bensebaini, Anton, Sule, Svensson, Gross, Nmecha, Couto, Bellingham, Guirassy, Brandt.

Monterrey: Andrada (Gk); Aguirre, Medina, Ramos, Arteaga; Deossa, Torres; Corona, Canales, Ocampos; Berterame.

Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey Head-to-Head:

The upcoming match will be the first encounter between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey. Previously, the two sides had not met each other.

