Netizens Troll Lionel Messi Following Inter Miami's Exit From Club World Cup After 4-0 Defeat To PSG: 'His Magic Only Worked At Barcelona'

Lionel Messi in action against PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 | Image: AP

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Paris Saint-Germain clinched a dominating 4-0 triumph over Inter Miami in the Round of 16 clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2025, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia, on Sunday, June 29th.

With the defeat in the knockout stage, Lionel Messi's side was thrown out of the prestigious FIFA tournament.

Joao Neves' Brace Put Inter Miami Out Of FIFA CWC 2025

Lionel Messi, along with his teammates, has failed to score a single goal in the crucial clash against PSG.

It was João Neves who made the early breakthrough in the sixth minute of the game from Vitinha's stunning assist. Minutes later in the first half, Neves again doubled the lead with his second goal of the game from Fabian Ruiz's assist.

In the 44th minute, Inter Miami were unlucky to concede another goal from their defender Tomas Aviles, which gave the Miami-based side a 3-0 lead in the game.

In the added minutes of the first half, PSG defender Achraf Hakimi put the last nail in their coffin, giving the Paris-based club a 4-0 lead in the first half itself.

Inter Miami put in a sloppy performance in the first half, struggling with both their defense and attacking lineup. Lionel Messi managed to make a mark in the game, failing to score a single goal against his former side, PSG.

ALSO READ: Brazilian Wonder Kid Joins Real Madrid Squad Ahead Of Juventus Clash

Netizens React To Lionel Messi-Led Inter Miami's Defeat To PSG

After the defeat against PSG, netizens trolled Lionel Messi for his poor performance in the game. A fan called Messi's Inter Miami experiment 'overhyped'. The football fan added that Messi's magic only worked when he was in the La Liga side FC Barcelona.

After leaving his boyhood club, FC Barcelona, in June 2021, Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021 and played in Ligue 1 till June 2023. During his time in PSG, Messi played 75 matches and scored 32 goals.