FIFA Club World Cup, Flamengo Vs Bayern Munich: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Club World Cup 2025: Flamengo will lock horns against Bayern Munich in the upcoming Round of 16 match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2025, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, on Monday, June 30th.

The match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. The upcoming match will be the first encounter between the two sides; previously, they have not met against each other.

Bayern Munich made a dominating start to the FIFA World Cup 2025 after a 10-0 triumph over Auckland City FC on June 15th. The German club went on to seal a 2-1 victory over Boca Juniors on June 21st. Even starting the tournament on a great note, Bayern conceded a defeat in their previous fixture in the tournament. Bayern suffered a 1-0 loss against Benfica on June 25th.

Bayern Munich moved into the knockout stage of the tournament after finishing in second position in the Group C standings with six points. From Group C, apart from Bayern, Benfica moved into the playoffs.

Bayern Munich had a stunning 2024-2025 season, after they won the Bundesliga. They finished at the top of the table with 82 points after clinching 25 wins and conceding just two defeats.

On the other hand, Flamengo clinched a 2-0 victory against Esperance in their opening match of the tournament, on June 17th. Following that, the Brazilian club clinched a 3-1 triumph against Chelsea on June 20th. Flamengo are coming into the tournament after a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC.

In Group D of the Club World Cup 2025, Flamengo finished at the top of the table with seven points.

Flamengo are in their best form recently, they hold top spot in the Brazilian Serie A standings with 24 points after winning seven and suffering one defeat.

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups:

Flamengo: Rossi (Gk); Wesley, Danilo, Pereira, Sandro; Pulgar, Jorginho; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, L. Araújo; Plata.

Bayern Munich: Neuer(Gk); Laimer, Tah, Stanisic, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head:

