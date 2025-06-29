'He Won't...' - Manchester United and Arsenal Dealt Major Transfer Setback as Sporting CP President's Viktor Gyokeres Update

Coming into the football summer transfer window for the year 2025, many expected Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres to be one of the most in-demand players. After all, he was coming off a prolific season for the Portuguese giants and it was understood that he had a gentlemen's agreement with his side that would see a transfer materialise in the summer.

However, that has not worked out as expected given the club have dug their heels in and that is something that has frustrated not only Gyokeres but also clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal, who have shown interest in securing the services of the Sweden international.

New And Worrying Gyokeres Update

And now, a key member of the club's heirarchy has come out and stated that the striker will not be leaving for a cut price fee - although he stopped short of naming the actual fee the club were looking at for Gyokeres.

"I'm not going to say what the price is, the player knows what it is. I can tell you that Viktor won't leave for €60m plus €10m he won't, he just won't," Sporting president Varandas told the media.

It is another hammer blow for the Premier League clubs chasing him, and also for the striker who has made it clear that he is keen to move to another club before the start of the season.

Will A Move Transpire for The Striker?

It remains to be seen if this is a stance to simply push for more money, as many clubs have dug their heels in the past but sanctioned sales over wantaway players in the end.

It is also worth noting that Gyokeres has a release clause in his contract worth around €100M and to make things worse, he has around 3 years left on the current deal he signed with the club.