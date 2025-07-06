How Long Will Jamal Musiala Be On Sidelines After Suffering Horrific Injury Against PSG? Bayern Munich Offer Concerning Update

Bayern Munich have offered a concerning injury update for Jamal Musiala. The youngster suffered a horrific injury following his collision with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during a FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bayern Munich Offer Concerning Jamal Musiala Update

The impact of the collision was very severe and the German international had to be stretchered off at the break. Bayern Munich have confirmed that the 22-year-old has sustained a fracture of the fibula and will be on the sidelines for a prolonged period.

The Bavarians issued a statement confirming the development.

“Jamal Musiala suffered a serious injury during the Club World Cup quarter-final between FC Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain in the USA and had to be substituted at half-time. Examinations by the German champions’ doctors have revealed that the attacking midfielder sustained a fracture of the fibula associated with a broken and dislocated ankle. The 22-year-old flew from Orlando to Munich on Sunday morning and will undergo surgery soon.”

The timeframe of his return hasn't been conveyed, but given the extent of the injury, the attacking midfielder is certainly likely to be out of Bayern's first Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig.

Nine Men PSG Defeated Bayern Munich To Set Real Madrid Date

Coming to the match, PSG ended Bayern's FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory. Luis Enrique's men were reduced to nine men after the referee gave marching orders to William Pacho and Lucas Hernandez. Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue sealed a semifinal date with Real Madrid.