FIFA Club World Cup, Inter Miami Vs Palmeiras: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2025: Inter Miami will square off against Palmeiras in the Group A fixture of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Tuesday, June 24th. The match will kick off at 6:30 AM IST.

Inter Miami are placed in Group A of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, alongside Palmeiras, FC Porto, and Al Ahly.

Both Inter Miami and Palmeiras have played two games each in the group fixtures of the ongoing FIFA event. The upcoming game will be crucial for both Miami and Palmeiras to help them qualify for the next round of the tournament.

Inter Miami have started their voyage in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, with a goalless draw against Egypt's Al Ahly on June 15th. After a poor start, Inter Miami made a solid comeback with a 2-1 win over FC Porto on June 20th.

On the other hand, Palmeiras also started their journey in the prestigious tournament with a 0-0 draw against FC Porto. However, the Brazilian club clinched a stunning 2-0 win over Al Ahly in their next fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2025.

In the 2025 season of Brazil's Series A, Palmeiras hold the fourth position on the table with 22 points after sealing seven wins and suffering three defeats.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami have struggled in the 2025 season of the Major League Soccer (MLS). The Lionel Messi-led club stand in sixth place on the table with 29 points after clinching eight wins and conceding three defeats.

Inter Miami will have an upper hand in the upcoming game as they have some star players in the squad, like Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Busquets. However, the Brazilian club will trust their young players to clinch a victory in the upcoming fixture.

Inter Miami Vs Palmeiras Predicted Lineups:

Inter Miami: Ustari (Gk); Fray, Falcon, Aviles, Allen; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez.

Palmeiras: Weverton (Gk); Giay, Gomez, Murilo; Torres, Ríos, Moreno, Piquerez; Estevao, Mauricio; Roque.

Inter Miami Vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head:

The upcoming match will be their first encounter against each other.

Inter Miami Vs Palmeiras Live Streaming: