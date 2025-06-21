FIFA Club World Cup, Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Updated 21 June 2025 at 23:16 IST
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter Milan will lock horns against Urawa Red Diamonds at the Lumen Field in Seattle, in the Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2025, on Sunday, June 22nd.
The match between Inter Milan and Urawa Red Diamonds will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.
Inter Milan are placed in Group E of the prestigious Club World Cup 2025, alongside River Plate, Monterrey, and Urawa Red Diamonds.
The UEFA Champions League (UCL) finalist, Inter Milan, started their voyage in the ongoing Club World Cup with a goalless draw against Monterrey, on June 18th, at the Rose Bowl in California.
Currently, Inter Milan hold the third place on the Group E standings with just one point. The Serie A club will be aiming for a win in their upcoming match and secure the top spot in the group.
In the 2024-2025 season of the Serie A, Inter Milan showcased a stupendous performance and ended their journey in the second position with 81 points. Inter played 38 matches in Serie A 2024-2025, winning 24 and suffering five defeats.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan ended their 2024-2025 season on a heartbreaking note after conceding a 5-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the recently concluded UCL Final.
On the other hand, Urawa Red Diamonds is a Japan-based club who started their journey in the ongoing FIFA event with a heartbreaking defeat. The Japanese club conceded a 3-1 loss against River Plate on June 18th, at Lumen Field in Seattle.
In the 2025 season of the J League, Urawa Red Diamonds are placed in the fifth position with 34 points. The Red Diamonds have played 21 matches as of now in the J League, winning nine and conceding five defeats.
Inter Milan: Sommer (GK), Bastoni, Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Barella, Darmian, Martinez, Thuram.
Urawa Red Diamonds: Nishikawa (GK), Naganuma, Hoibraten, Boza, Ishihara, Yasui, Gustafson, Watanabe, Savio, Kaneko, Matsuo.
This will be the first ever competitive fixture between the teams.
DAZN has secured the telecast rights for the FIFA Club World Cup, and the match between Inter Milan and Urawa Red Diamonds will be available on the app and website. The game will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday in India.
