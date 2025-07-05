FIFA Club World Cup, PSG vs Bayern Munich: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Paris Saint-Germain will face Bayern Munich in a FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both sides came face to face in the Champions League recently and Bayern Munich ended up winning the match 1-0.

PSG have been the team to beat this season. The reigning Champions League winners thrashed the Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami 4-0 in the Round of 16 and booked a quarterfinal tie with Bayern Munich. Wins over Atletico Madrid and Seattle Sounders were enough for them to progress to the Round of 16, although a defeat against Botafogo did hamper their proceedings.

Bayern too faced a similar outcome. The Bavarians started their FIFA Club World Cup journey with a 10-0 thrashing of Auckland City and followed it with a 2-1 win against Boca Juniors. Bayern had the experience of lifting the Club World Cup on two occasions in 2013 and 2020 and they have emerged as one of the favourites for the title.

PSG vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup Predicted XI

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern Munich: Neuer (C); Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Stanisic; Goretzka, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

PSG vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup Head To Head

Both teams have faced each other 14 times so far. Bayern have won eight matches while PSG have lodged six victories. The German side has scored 19 goals while PSG have registered 15 goals.

PSG vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup Live Streaming