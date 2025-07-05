FIFA CWC 2025 - Xabi Alonso Sheds Light On Kylian Mbappe's Fitness Ahead Of Real Madrid's Quarter-Final Clash Against Dortmund

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final clash of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso opened up on Kylian Mbappe's fitness, saying that the French attacker is still recovering.

Real Madrid will take on Dortmund at the MetLife Stadium, on Sunday, July 6th.

Kylian Mbappe missed all three group-stage matches in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 due to stomach flu, for which he was hospitalized for a brief period.

Xabi Alonso Reflects On Kylian Mbappe's Health Condition

While speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Dortmund, head coach Xabi Alonso was asked whether Kylian Mbappe would play in the upcoming game, to which the manager replied that it had not been decided yet.

Giving updates on Mbappe's health condition, Xabi Alonso said that the French star is recovering day by day.

“He’s doing better. He's been recovering day by day and we'll decide tomorrow morning if he's going to start. There are things you leave open until the last moment and this is one of them. I like the players to know before the press does,” Xabi Alonso told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Kylian Mbappe's Stats With Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid in July 2024, following that, he has played 57 matches and scored 43 goals.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Los Blancos made it into the quarter-final of the prestigious tournament after beating Juventus 1-0 in the Round of 16 clash.