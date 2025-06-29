FIFA Club World Cup, PSG vs Inter Miami: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Inter Miami will face Paris Saint-Germain in a FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 fixture at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first time Lionel Messi faces PSG since he left the club to join MLS side Inter Miami.

Inter Miami played two draws against Al Ahly and Palmeiras and a 2-1 win over FC Porto to secure a place in the knockouts. A 2-0 win against the Brazilian side would have been sufficient for Inter Miami to avoid an encounter against PSG, who are tipped to be one of the contenders for the Club World Cup title. A whopping $125 million will be at stake for the winners and the Herons will definitely fancy their chances against the reigning European champions.

Given PSG's current crop of players, they have emerged as the clear favourites against Lionel Messi's side. A reunion is on the cards for Luis Enrique, who led Barcelona to their last Champions League title. PSG will be eager to add to to their UCL title and will seek to end their season with a Club World Cup title.

Messi's stint at PSG was full of unfulfilled expectations, and he might have scores to settle.

PSG vs Inter Miami Predicted Lineups

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia.

Inter Miami: Ustari; Weigandt, Avilés, Falcón, Allen; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez.

PSG vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

This will be the first time these two sides will meet in a competitive fixture.

PSG vs Inter Miami Live Streaming