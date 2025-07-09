FIFA Club World Cup, PSG Vs Real Madrid: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will lock horns against Real Madrid in the semi-final match of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, on Thursday, July 10th.

The match between Real Madrid and PSG will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

The two teams, Real Madrid and PSG, have faced each other 11 times in total. Out of which, Los Blancos have a better result over the French side. Real Madrid clinched six wins over PSG. Meanwhile, PSG clinched only three wins over the La Liga giants. Only two games between the two heavyweights have ended in a draw.

Real Madrid are coming into the semi-final of the prestigious tournament after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on July 6th. It was Gonzalo Garcia, Francisco Garcia, and Kylian Mbappe's goals that helped Real Madrid confirm their spot in the semi-final.

Los Blancos were placed in Group H of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, along with Al Hilal, Salzburg, and Pachuca. Real Madrid started their voyage in the FIFA event with a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal. Following this, they went on to win three straight games in the Club World Cup 2025, against Salzburg, Juventus, and Dortmund.

On the other hand, PSG were placed in Group B alongside Botafogo RJ, Atlético Madrid, and Seattle Sounders. PSG moved into the knockout stage of the tournament after finishing at the top of the Group B standings with six points.

PSG started their Club World Cup 2025 journey with a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Following that, the Paris-based club conceded a 1-0 defeat against Botafogo.

However, Paris Saint-Germain are currently unbeaten in their past three fixtures in the ongoing tournament.

PSG are coming into the semi-final after beating Bayern Munich by 2-0 in the quarter-final fixture.

PSG Vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups:

PSG: Donnarumma (Gk), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, F. Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Real Madrid: Courtois (Gk), Trent, Asencio, Rudiger, F. Garcia, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Guler, Vinicius, Mbappe.

PSG Vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head:

PSG and Real Madrid have faced each other 11 times across various tournaments as of now. Out of which, Real Madrid clinched six wins and PSG won in three encounters against Los Blancos. Only two games ended in a draw.

PSG Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: