FIFA Club World Cup, Real Madrid vs Juventus: Venue, Predicted XIs, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2025: Real Madrid will lock horns against Juventus in the Round of 16 match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The match between the two heavyweights, Real Madrid and Juventus, will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Real Madrid finished at the top of the Group H points table at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, with seven points. Los Blancos were placed in Group H alongside Al Hilal, Salzburg, and Pachuca.

Los Blancos had a quiet start to the prestigious FIFA event with a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal. However, Real Madrid made a solid comeback with two back-to-back wins in the group stage. Madrid defeated Pachuca 3-1 in their second group stage game. In their previous fixture, Real Madrid clinched a dominating 3-0 triumph over Salzburg.

In the 2024-2025 season of La Liga, Real Madrid finished in second position on the standings with 84 points, failing to win the title.

On the other hand, Juventus were placed alongside Manchester City, Al Ain, and Wydad Casablanca in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2025. The Italian side ended in the second position on the table with six points.

Juventus started the FIFA World Cup 2025 with a 5-0 win over Al Ain on June 19th. In their second fixture, Juventus sealed a 4-1 triumph against Wydad Casablanca on June 22nd. However, they are coming into the knockout stage after a 5-2 defeat to Manchester City.

In the Serie A 2024-2025 season, Juventus claimed the fourth position in the standings with 70 points.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Predicted Lineups:

Real Madrid: Courtois (Gk), Fran Garcia, Huijsen, Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde (C), Vinicius, Gonzalo Garcia, Guler.

Juventus: Di Gregorio (Gk), Kalulu, Savona, Kelly, Costa, McKennie, Yildiz, Thuram, Cambiaso, Conceiçao, Kolo Muani.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Head-to-Head:

Real Madrid and Juventus have faced 10 times in the past. Out of which, Los Blancos clinched five wins, while the Serie A side sealed three wins. Meanwhile, the two sides had to share points two times. The last time Real Madrid faced Juventus in a club friendly fixture, the Italian club sealed a 3-1 triumph.

