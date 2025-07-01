Lionel Messi's Next Step Revealed As Inter Miami Star Ready To Leave MLS Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Updated 1 July 2025 at 14:31 IST
Inter Miami's FIFA Club World Cup journey revolved around Lionel Messi. The Argentine forward has been an ever-present since he decided to join the MLS side from PSG on a free transfer.
Messi's arrival in the MLS has driven the league's growth and popularity as he single-handedly has managed to revive the MLS with his antics on the pitch. He guided Inter Miami to the MLS playoffs last season, but with his current contract expiring in December this year, his future has been the subject of a debate. As per ESPN Argentina, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon, Messi is likely to feature in a competitive league in a bid to hone his skills leading to the footballing extravaganza.
The former Barcelona player recently turned 38 and will be a year older when Argentina launch their defence of the FIFA World Cup next year. As per the ESPN report, Messi could opt for a short-term loan deal, as there have been reported talks of a possible extension of his current Inter Miami deal. Speculations regarding a return to his old stomping ground, FC Barcelona, have already been rife, while a move to his Argentine boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys is a bright possibility.
Argentina lifted their third World Cup title in Qatar by getting the better of Kylian Mbappe's France in Qatar. The thrilling encounter saw the game tied at 3-3 after 120 minutes, and Emiliano Martinez kept Argentina in the game with a brilliant save of Randal Kolo Muani. Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty as Lionel Messi ended his prolonged wait for the coveted FIFA World Cup title.
Despite Messi's growing age, he remains a pivotal part of the Argentina team and is likely to be involved heavily in the World Cup as things stand.
