Former Arsenal Footballer Thomas Partey Charged With Rape And Sexual Assault

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the Metropolitan Police Service, on Friday, July 4th.

According to AP, the alleged crimes took place from 2021 to 2022. The investigation was opened in February 2022 after receiving the first report of rape against Thomas Partey.

The five rape charges related to two different women. While the charge of sexual assault is linked to the third woman.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police said that they are prioritizing to support the women who came forward to speak up.

“Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward. We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team,” Andy Furphy said as quoted by AP.

Thomas Partey's Contract With Arsenal Ends After 2024-2025 Season

Thomas Partey joined the Premier League heavyweight Arsenal in 2020 and stayed in London for four seasons. After the end of the 2024-2025 season, Partey's contract with Arsenal came to an end. Currently, the Ghana international is a free agent. Previously, Partey signed for Arsenal for a whopping 45.3 million pounds from Atletico Madrid.

With Arsenal, Thomas Partey has played 167 matches, scoring nine goals. In the previous 2024-2025 season, the 32-year-old played 52 matches, scoring four goals and two assists.