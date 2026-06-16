FIFA Likely To Break Protocol For Donald Trump, USA President To Present World Cup Trophy To Winners: Report

US President Donald Trump played a defining role in the FIFA Club World Cup, which was held on American soil. With the FIFA World Cup returning to the US after 32 years, US President Donald Trump is reportedly very keen to play a much broader role in the World Cup closing ceremony.

Donald Trump Likely To Present FIFA World Cup Trophy To Winning Team

Trump has expressed his interest in personally presenting the FIFA World Cup trophy to the winning team on July 19 at MetLife Stadium. As per Talksport, FIFA hasn't raised an objection to Trump's wish and he has already been conveyed about the matter.

Trump was present on the podium alongside Chelsea captain Reece James when the Blues lifted the Club World Cup title at MetLife Stadium last year. As per official FIFA protocol, the World Cup trophy is generally placed on a plinth before being borne by the victorious team onto the stage for the ceremonial presentation.

Sources indicate that FIFA will ultimately leave it to Trump's discretion whether he remains with the winning team during the trophy lift or stands alongside officials during the ceremony.

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