FIFA's Players' Status Chamber Approves Ryan Williams' Eligibility To Represent India, Perth-Born Striker Set To Make Debut For Blue Tigers

FIFA's Players' Status Chamber issued its final decision on November 19, approving the change of association request for Ryan Williams, thereby making him formally eligible to represent the Indian national team.

Throughout this process, the AIFF fully complied with FIFA's regulatory requirements. Following the submission, FIFA's Players' Status Chamber reviewed the request in alignment with the standards set out in the RGAS.

The Chamber delivered its decision on November 19, confirming that all eligibility criteria had been satisfied and approving the player's change of association to India. With the ruling now in effect, Ryan Williams is officially eligible for selection to the Indian national team.

Meanwhile, Indian senior men's team head coach Khalid Jamil on Saturday named a 23-member squad that will travel to Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C match on November 18, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Blue Tigers, who had been camping in Bengaluru since November 6, will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday evening. While forward Williams will travel to Bangladesh.

The Blue Tigers' 23-member travelling squad to Bangladesh for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.