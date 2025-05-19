FIFA Scores For Gender Equality, Ballon d’Or 2025 To Have Equal Categories For Both Men And Women

Expectations have already been at their peak regarding the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony. A host of players, including Barcelona star boy Lamine Yamal, will be the centre of attraction at the Ballon d’Or.

Ballon d’Or Ceremony Dates Revealed

The organisers have announced the 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or will be held on Monday, 22 September. This is regarded as the highest honour in the football circuit, and since last year, UEFA has been associated with the Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L’Équipe to give away the awards. The nominations for the next Ballon d’Or will be announced in August, as things stand.

Since 1956, France Football has been organising the prestigious event, and this year three new award categories have been added: Best women's goalkeeper, best young women's player and the top women's scorer. For the first time both men and women have the same category of awards, six.

Last year, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Spanish international Aitana Bonmati were the recipients of the awards. Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony last season after it was learnt that Vinicius Junior wouldn't be getting his maiden Ballon d’Or on the back of a very successful season.

2025 Ballon d'Or Categories

Ballon d'Or- Men's and Women's

Kopa Trophy (best young player)- Men's and Women's

Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper)- Men's and Women's

Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team)- Men's and Women's

Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team)- Men's and Women's

Club of the Year- Men's and Women's

Socrates Award

Lamine Yamal Has Emerged As A Favourite For Ballon d’Or

Lamine Yamal's brilliant season with Barcelona has made him a favourite for the 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or. The 17-year-old has been the driving force behind Barca's revival this season and could be the youngest ever to receive the award in football history. He became the first player to win the La Liga title twice under the age of 18. The Spanish international has been involved in 24 goals in the Spanish top flight, while he also scored five and assisted four in the UEFA Champions League.