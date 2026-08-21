FIFA Slaps Leandro Paredes With 10-Game Suspension Following World Cup Final Brawl

FIFA has imposed a seven-game suspension on Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes for his role in the World Cup 2026 final brawl. Additionally, FIFA has also found Argentina violating multiple FIFA Disciplinary Codes of Conduct, and the 2022 World Cup champions have been ordered to play their next two home games with a limited number of supporters alongside a fine of USD 321,000.

FIFA Handed Out Multiple Suspension To Argentina Players

A FIFA statement confirmed Argentina breached articles 13 paragraph 2 c) (Using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature), 14 paragraph 5 (Team misconduct), 15 (Discrimination and racist abuse) in light of discriminatory chants and gestures by its supporters, and 17 (Order and security at matches).

Several other Argentine players also received suspensions in connection with the post-match altercation.

Nahuel Molina: 10-match suspension and $ 90,000 fine.

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Thiago Almada: 1-match suspension and $ 30,000 fine.

Pablo Martín Páez Gavira: 1-match suspension and $ 30,000 fine.

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Roberto Ayala (Team Official): 3-match suspension and $ 30,000 fine.

The on-field clashes at last month’s final — which were charged by FIFA as assault cases — came after Argentina lost a testy final to Spain, where it was mostly outplayed and barely created a scoring chance. Captain Rodri was punched by Molina while he was celebrating Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina in the final. Later, the scuffle escalated as midfielder Leandro Paredes grabbed Eric Garcia by the throat and the referee brandished a marching order to the player. FIFA had set up a disciplinary committee investigation to look into the incident.

The federation was also ordered by FIFA to spend $100,000 on anti-racism projects. Argentina received $34 million in World Cup prize money from FIFA. The Argentina federation can appeal the longer sanctions and fines to FIFA, and likely afterward to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.