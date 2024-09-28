Published 07:55 IST, September 28th 2024
FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for 2 matches in World Cup qualifying
Argentina's soccer association (AFA) said on Friday that FIFA suspended goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for two matches of South American World Cup qualifying in October.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez reacts after receiving a yellow card during the British Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Everton, Villa Park, Birmingham, England | Image: Jacob King/PA via AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
07:55 IST, September 28th 2024