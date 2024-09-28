sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:55 IST, September 28th 2024

FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for 2 matches in World Cup qualifying

Argentina's soccer association (AFA) said on Friday that FIFA suspended goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for two matches of South American World Cup qualifying in October.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Emiliano Martinez
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez reacts after receiving a yellow card during the British Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Everton, Villa Park, Birmingham, England | Image: Jacob King/PA via AP
