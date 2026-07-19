FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Disrupt Spain vs Argentina Summit Clash At MetLife Stadium? Check New York's Weather Forecast

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Lamine Yamal's Spain will face off against Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the grand finale of the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the New York Stadium in New York, USA, on Monday, July 20. The crucial fixture will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

This will be the first time in history that the reigning European and South American champions will take on each other in the final match of the World Cup 2026.

Check New York's Weather Report

Before the start of the final match, let's take a look at how New York's weather will behave during the time of the match.

Advertisement

For the last few days, New York has been experiencing wet weather, raising concerns about the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina. However, there is good news for football fans.

According to AccuWeather, New York will see a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius, with zero percent chance of rain throughout the day. Conditions are expected to be mostly sunny and less humid on July 19.

Advertisement

At the start of the match, scheduled for 3 PM EDT, the temperature in New York will be around 26 degrees Celsius. It is forecast to remain between 27 and 24 degrees Celsius during the game. However, the city is currently experiencing poor air quality due to the Canadian wildfires.

ALSO READ: Uncertainty Clouds the Forecast on Whether Wildfire Smoke Will Affect the World Cup Final

Spain, Argentina's Voyage At FIFA World Cup 2026

La Roja have enjoyed a remarkable run at the FIFA World Cup 2026, staying unbeaten throughout the tournament. Spain have conceded only once so far, against Belgium. Their campaign began with a cagey 0-0 draw against a resilient Cape Verde, but they bounced back strongly to top Group H with seven points.

In the Round of 32, Spain swept aside Austria with a commanding 3-0 win. Merino’s last-gasp strike then secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Portugal in the Round of 16. The quarter-final against Belgium proved tricky, yet Spain held firm to edge a 2-1 win. In the semi-final, they underlined their status as favourites by defeating France 2-0. Mikel Oyarzabal has been pivotal, leading Spain’s scoring charts with five goals and one assist.