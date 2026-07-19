Spain vs Argentina: Here's The Prize Money That The Winners Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Will Receive After Being Crowned Champions
As Spain take on Argentina in the final match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, here's the prize money that the winners will get after being crowned champions.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Spain will square off against Argentina in the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the New York Stadium in New York, USA, on Monday, July 20. The high-voltage fixture will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.
Before the start of the grand finale in New York, let's take a look at how much prize money the winners will receive after being crowned champions.
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Prize Money For FIFA World Cup 2026 Winners
The champions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will receive the biggest amount of 50 million dollars (482.56 crore rupees approximately). The runners-up of the tournament will be rewarded 33 million dollars (289 crore rupees approximately). Meanwhile, the third- and fourth-placed teams will get 29 and 27 million dollars, respectively.
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Here's How Spain and Argentina Performed In FIFA World Cup 2026
La Roja had a stunning voyage in the FIFA World Cup 2026, maintaining an unbeaten streak. Spain have conceded just one goal so far in the tournament, which came against Belgium. Spain started their journey in the World Cup 2026 with a 0-0 draw against resilient Cape Verde. But they made a stunning comeback and topped Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with seven points.
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In the Round of 32, Spain clinched a commanding 3-0 win over Austria. Following that, Merino’s last-minute strike helped La Roja seal a narrow 1-0 win over Portugal. In the quarter-final, Spain faced Belgium, where they struggled a bit but still managed to secure a 2-1 victory. In the semi-final, Spain proved why they are considered favourites to win the title as they defeated France 2-0. Mikel Oyarzabal will play a crucial role for La Roja as he is the leading scorer of Spain with five goals and one assist.
On the other hand, Argentina also maintained an unbeaten streak, though their defence has struggled at times during the tournament.
Argentina, too, finished at the top of Group J with nine points.
La Albiceleste defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32. Later, in the Round of 16, Argentina clinched a controversial 3-2 victory over Egypt. In the quarter-finals, Argentina sealed a 3-1 win before defying the odds in the semi-finals with a 2-1 triumph over England. Argentine fans will keep a close eye on Lionel Messi, who is the top scorer of the national team in the World Cup 2026 with eight goals and four assists.