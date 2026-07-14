FIFA World Cup 2026: France Coach Didier Deschamps Expects 'Battle For Control' Against Spain In Semi-Final

FIFA World Cup 2026: France head coach Didier Deschamps expects a fierce contest for possession when his side takes on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, saying both teams are capable of controlling the game in different ways.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the blockbuster clash, Deschamps acknowledged Spain's ability to dominate the ball but backed France to adapt their approach depending on how the match develops.

"Spain can apply a lot of pressure, but we are also a team who need the ball. There will be a battle for control," Deschamps said, as quoted by Reuters.

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The France coach highlighted Spain's technical quality while pointing to his team's ability to counterattack, retain possession and defend effectively.

"Spain have great quality on the ball. We have the qualities to attack quickly on the counter, to keep possession ourselves and to defend well. The course of the game will dictate things. I cannot say now exactly how the match will unfold," he added, as quoted by Reuters.

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Deschamps said the 26-year-old Tchouameni had not yet fully recovered but was available for selection after being left out of the previous game against Morocco as a precaution after the Real Madrid midfielder suffered a hamstring problem.

"For the last match, the risk was too high," he said. "He is better today, although we cannot say he is 100% recovered. His last game was two weeks ago, but that is not prohibitive. The important thing is that he is available," the Les Blues coach added, as quoted by Reuters.

The France coach said adaptation had been central to his side's consistency. "When you are a coach, the key word is adaptation," explained Deschamps. "Football is not an exact science, but preparation and planning are always important, right down to the smallest detail."

France have enjoyed the most convincing and controlled knockout-stage campaign among the four remaining teams.

After finishing top of Group I, they opened the knockout rounds with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32.

They then edged past Paraguay 1-0 in a closely contested Round of 16 before producing another disciplined display to defeat Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals and secure their place in the last four.

France have scored six goals in the knockout stages without conceding a single one, underlining their defensive discipline and control under pressure.