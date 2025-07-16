FIFA World Cup 2026: How To Buy Tickets, Launch Date, Here's What You Need To Know

The countdown for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has finally started. FIFA has announced that the application window for the tickets for football's biggest event will be live on September 10.

There has been a massive excitement around this edition of the FIFA World Cup, as this could be the last dance on this stage for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2022, Messi led Argentina to their 3rd World Cup title while Portugal crashed out of the quarterfinal after a shocking defeat against Morocco.

How To Book 2026 FIFA World Cup Tickets

FIFA has announced that tickets will be released in batches, and interested fans need to visit FIFA.com/tickets and will have to create a FIFA ID in order to be eligible for the tickets. 6.5 million fans are expected to attend the event to witness 48 teams in a period of 104 matches overall. Those with an official FIFA ID will be made aware of their ticketing dates, next steps and processes as things stand.

Gianni Infantino insisted fans will be excited to watch their players live in stadiums. As quoted by the official FIFA website, he said, “Following the incredible success of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, excitement is reaching new heights for the FIFA World Cup 26.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever. We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place – these will be the most coveted seats in world sport.”

Multiple Hospitality Packages Will Be On Offer

There will also be hospitality packages as FIFA wants to attract more people to this mega event. Multiple packages are being offered, from multi-city packages to "Follow My Team."

"Follow My Team" would allow one to attend all group stage matches and a Round of 32 match of a particular team at a minimum cost of $6750 per person.