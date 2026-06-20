FIFA World Cup 2026: Spanish Sensation Lamine Yamal Calls Lionel Messi Best In History, Hails Neymar As Idol

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spanish forward Lamine Yamal has heaped praise on Lionel Messi, calling the Argentine legend the best player in football history and dismissing any lingering debate over his legacy.

Speaking to RTVE, as quoted by FotMob, the 18-year-old Barcelona forward said Messi continues to prove his greatness in every match. However, the rising sensation Yamal revealed that Brazilian great Neymar is his idol.

"Every match proves he's the best in history. If anyone has doubts, it's because they're looking for them," Yamal said. "There's nothing more to say. My idol is Neymar, but Messi is the best," Yamal added.

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Messi guided defending champions Argentina to a strong start in their World Cup title defence with a commanding performance in their 3-0 win at Kansas City Stadium on Wednesday (local time).

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The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's hat-trick lifted his World Cup goal tally to 16, drawing level with Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in the tournament's history.

At 38 years and 357 days, Messi also became the oldest player to score more than once in a World Cup match, surpassing Roger Milla's long-standing record of 38 years and 34 days.

The Argentina captain has now scored in five different World Cups, becoming only the second player to achieve the feat after Cristiano Ronaldo. However, despite such milestones, Lamine Yamal insisted there is no debate over who stands as the greatest footballer of all time.

Yamal also said he is feeling fit and ready to contribute for his team, while stressing that he is still being carefully eased back into full match rhythm after recovering from a recent injury concern.

The Barcelona star continues to carefully manage a return from a hamstring injury, though the 18-year-old remains available for limited minutes in Sunday's (local time) game against Saudi Arabia in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament.

Yamal played 25 minutes in Spain's shocking 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their opening, his first appearance in nearly two months.

"I'm fine, I'm feeling good, but it's too soon, it's unnecessary; I'm still settling in," Yamal said, as quoted by the FotMob.