Updated 6 September 2025 at 18:47 IST

Portugal vs Armenia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live In India?

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will kickstart their FIFA World Cup Qualifying against Armenia on Saturday. Get all telecast details here.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal | Image: AP
The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will kickstart their FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign with a match against Armenia on Saturday. This will be Portugal's first competitive fixture since the death of Diogo Jota due to a car accident.

Portugal defeated Spain in the UEFA Nations League final via a penalty shootout and will be eager to continue from where they left off. Hungary and Ireland are also placed in the POOL F alongside Portugal and Armenia.

Portugal have been a part of all the FIFA World Cup editions since 1998, and given the squad Roberto Martinez has accumulated, it should be a cakewalk for them. On the other side, Armenia would hope to rewrite history to feature in the World Cup finals for the first time as an independent nation.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good form for Al Nassr and is expected to lead the line for Portugal on Saturday.

Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming

Where will the Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Armenia will be played at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan.

At what time will the Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers start?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Armenia will start at 9:30 PM IST.

When will the Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Armenia will be played on Saturday.

How to watch the Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 6 September 2025 at 14:16 IST

