Published 10:59 IST, September 23rd 2024
Football Australia appoint Tony Popovic as new head coach until the end of 2026 World Cup
Football Australia has appointed former Asian Champions League winning manager Tony Popovic as the new head coach of the Australian men's team until the end of the 2026 World Cup.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tony Popovic watches his players before the Group H soccer match against South Korea’s FC Seoul in the Asian Champions League at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:59 IST, September 23rd 2024