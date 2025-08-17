Football Fever Grips Kolkata As Mohun Bagan SG Prepares To Face East Bengal In High-Voltage Durand Cup 2025 Clash

Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal players in action during the Kolkata Derby in 2024 | Image: ANI

Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against East Bengal FC in the fourth quarterfinal match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata, on Sunday, August 17th.

The high-voltage fixture between the two Kolkata giants will kick off at 7 PM IST.

Kolkata Divided Into Two Parts Ahead Of Derby

With just hours remaining before the Kolkata derby showdown, the 'City of Joy' is currently divided. Only two names resonate on the streets of Kolkata: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Kolkata is always regarded as the 'Mecca of Indian Football,' and today the city will be split in two as the two arch-rivals face off at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The two rivals, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, have faced off against each other 22 times in the Durand Cup history. Out of 22 matches, the Red and Gold clinched nine wins, and the Mariners sealed eight victories. Meanwhile, in five matches, the game ended in a stalemate.

The upcoming match will be the 23rd Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG's Journey In Durand Cup 2025

Both the Kolkata giants had a stunning group stage campaign, maintaining an unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament so far.

East Bengal finished at the top of the Group A standings with nine points after winning three points. In their opening match of the tournament, the Red and Golds clinched a dominating 5-0 victory. In their second fixture, East Bengal sealed a narrow 1-0 win over Namdhari FC.

The Red and Golds showed a stunning performance in their final group stage performance, clinching a 6-1 win over Indian Air Force FT.

On the other hand, the Mariners started their voyage in the 2025 edition of the Durand Cup 2025 with a 3-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club. Following that, Mohun Bagan SG clinched a 4-0 triumph over BSF FT.

In their final group stage fixture, Mohun Bagan SG defeated Diamond Harbour FC by 5-1 to successfully maintain an unbeaten streak.

Mohun Bagan SG secured the top spot on the Group B standings with nine points.