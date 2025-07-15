Former Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Makes Premier League Return, Signs Two-year Deal With Brentford

English Premier League side Brentford have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson on a two-year deal. This marks Henderson's return to English top flight football for the first time since 2023, when he left the Merseyside club for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Since then, he has spent one season at Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax and has now returned to England, where he will add experience and steel to a side that is largely on the younger side - they have seen veterans Christian Norgaard, Mark Flekken and Ben Mee all depart this summer.

"When we became aware of Jordan’s availability, it was a pretty simple decision. We did our due diligence around his recent games to see where he is: he’s still phenomenally fit and he’s still phenomenally motivated to achieve things in the game, having already achieved a lot," Brentford manager Keith Andrews said on his new signing.

Why Henderson Joined Brentford

When Henderson left Liverpool to become one of many football players to take up the Saudi Arabian riches suddenly on offer, many were surprised he chose not to stay in England.

He has lost some of the physicality that defined him at Liverpool but he remained a capable player who could add value to a lot of squads in the top flight.

His stay at Al-Ettifaq proved that and he was taken in by Ajax when the chance to sign him as a free agent came up.

Now he is keen to add to the growth of the club that have done well to establish themselves as a Premier League midfield side.

Can Brentford Remain Competitive?

The main question hovering over the London-based side, of course, is whether they can continue to compete at the same level as they had in the past.

They have done well to maintain stability in their squad since they got promoted but have lost manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

What's more, they have also seen a number of key players leave and could well lose another should Bryan Mbuemo's move to Manchester United go through.