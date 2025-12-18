Former Liverpool Forward Luis Suarez to Stay Another Year At Inter Miami

Luis Suarez is set to play another season with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in the MLS. The ex-Liverpool striker has signed a one-year deal with Inter Miami, which will see him play the 2026 season in the American League.

The former Uruguay international joined Inter Miami before the 2024 season from Grêmio, reuniting with ex-Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. With Busquets and Alba retiring after this season, Suarez has decided to commit his future to Inter Miami, briefly lapsing out of contract.

Luis Suarez's Contract Expired In December

The former Uruguay international's contract with the MLS side had ended on December 6 following Inter Miami's participation in the MLS Cup. At that time, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas had shared that it would be Suraez's decision and that Inter Miami would love to continue with a player with that much credibility to his name.

Mas shared, "Luis deserves to be able to make that decision to be able to leave through the front door and be celebrated like he should be by the club. And if he decides to stay at the club for another year, it would be great. I would like to see Suarez stay. Obviously, then the conversations would be how Luis Suarez would stay, but obviously, we would include [head coach, Javier] Mascherano and Luis, but the decision is up to him."

