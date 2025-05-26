Manchester United Agree Matheus Cunha Deal, Wolves Forward Set To Be Ruben Amorim's First Summer Signing After Disastrous Season: Report

Manchester United ended their disastrous season with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League table, and with no European football next season, Ruben Amorim will have a tough task to cut out.

Manchester United Agree Deal With Wolves Forward Matheus Cunha

United lost a golden chance to secure Champions League football following their loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. A number of players are expected to leave the club in the summer as the club is set to undergo a massive overhaul in order to get things right next season. As per reports, United have reportedly agreed to a deal with Wolves to sign Matheus Cunha, who could be Amorim's first-ever summer signing. The Premier League giants are all set to trigger Cunha's £62.5 million release clause, which could make him the first arrival in what could be a very busy summer transfer window.

Both Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford's futures are up in the air, while Rasmus Hojlund's lack of finishing in front of the goal has been a concerning issue for United. As per the Daily Mail, the club has reached a verbal agreement with the 25-year-old Brazilian forward, and personal terms won't be an issue. He has netted 15 times in the PL and also further laid up six more goals to finish the season on a high. Cunha can be a perfect fit in the no.10 role in Amorim's 3-4-3 system, and alongside scoring goals, he can also add some much-needed creative spark to the team.

Ipswich Town Striker Liam Delap Attracted Manchester United Interest