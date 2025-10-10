France vs Azerbaijan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match In India?

The French Football Team during training ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Azerbaijan | Image: X/@equipedefrance

France vs Azerbaijan: France will lock horns with Azerbaijan in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier match on Saturday, October 11, at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

The match between France and Azerbaijan is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday.

France are at their best in recent times, winning four matches and conceding one defeat in their previous five fixtures. The French side are ranked second in the recent FIFA rankings. France are coming into this match after sealing a 2-1 win over Iceland in their previous World Cup qualifier match on September 10.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan hold the 124th place on the latest FIFA rankings. Azerbaijan have failed to clinch a single win in their previous five matches, conceding three defeats and sharing points in two games. Azerbaijan are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in their previous World Cup Qualifier on September 9.

France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming Details

When Will The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Saturday, October 11.

Where Will The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France.

What Time Will The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Start?

The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Where Can You Watch The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match On Live TV?

The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?