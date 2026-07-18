France vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 3rd Place Playoff match In India?

England will face off against France in the FIFA World Cup 3rd-place playoff match at Miami Stadium. Both teams entered the semifinal as heavyweights but failed to justify their spot. Now, with a third-place finish in the World Cup at stake, it remains to be seen how it inspires both teams to get into the action.

Kylian Mbappe is on par with Lionel Messi with 8 goals in the Golden Boot list and will have another match to extend his tally. Except for the Spain match, France displayed their domination against all teams and England will be aware of their threat.

Harry Kane's dream of lifting a major trophy with England got shattered one more time and he will look to end the tournament on a high note.

France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff match between France and England will be played on Sunday, July 19 (IST).

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At what time will the France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff match between France and England will kick off at 2:30 AM IST.

Where will the France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff match between France and England will be held at the Miami Stadium.

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How to watch the live telecast of France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff match between France and England will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff match in India?