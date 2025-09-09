France vs Iceland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live In India?

France will host Iceland in the FIFAWCQ | Image: equipedefrance/X

France will host Iceland in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Parc des Princes. Les Bleus started their World Cup Qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Ukraine, and Kylian Mbappe & Co. will be willing to end this international break on a winning note.

The 2022 runners-up will be in their 4th World Cup finals under Didier Deschamps, should they make it through this time around. They lost to Spain in the 2024 European Championship, while finishing third in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. There have been reports of Zinedine Zidane taking over the charge of the 2026 World Cup. So Deschamps will be adamant to make his mark as the France manager.

Iceland could be a tricky customer, given their past performance, and they will be coming to the game on the back of two victories.

France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming

Where will the France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Iceland will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris.

At what time will the France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers start?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Iceland will start at 12:15 AM IST.

When will the France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Iceland will be played on Wednesday.

How to watch the France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Fans in India can watch the France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match live streaming in India?