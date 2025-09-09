Portugal vs Hungary Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live In India?

Portugal will face off against Hungary in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash at Puskas Arena. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. thrashed Armenia 5-0 to open their World Cup Qualifying campaign a few days ago.

Portugal crashed out of the quarterfinals in the European Championship last year while they were also inflicted a shocking defeat by Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal. Ronaldo is expected to feature in the World Cup one final time, and the 40-year-old has been in great shape despite his growing age.

The onus will be on Hungary, which haven't qualified for the World Cup finals since 1986. Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will be up against his idol, Ronaldo and their matchup will be an interesting watch.

Portugal Predicted Lineup

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; J Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; B Silva, Ronaldo, Felix.

Hungary Predicted Lineup