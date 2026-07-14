France vs Spain Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappé’s France will face Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final at Dallas Stadium on Wednesday, July 15.

The clash between the two heavyweights is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST. France and Spain have met 10 times previously, with Les Bleus winning four, La Roja claiming five victories, and one match ending in a draw. Their most recent encounter came in the 2025 UEFA Nations Cup, where Spain edged France 5-4.

Both sides remain unbeaten in the ongoing World Cup, adding extra intrigue to the contest. France arrive after a 2-0 quarter-final win over Morocco at Boston Stadium on July 10, while Spain progressed with a 2-1 victory against Belgium on July 11 at Los Angeles Stadium.

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France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match between France and Spain will be played on Wednesday, July 15 (IST).

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At what time will the France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match between France and Spain will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match between France and Spain will be held at the Dallas Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match between France and Spain will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match in India?