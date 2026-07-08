Francois Letexier Faces Possible Sanctions After FIFA Steps In, Referee To Face Review After Argentina vs Egypt Controversy: Report

FIFA has been under the scanner after controversy erupted during the Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup Round of 16 tie. Egypt lodged an official complaint with FIFA demanding the removal of Referee Francois Letexier for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA Set To Review Referee Francois Letexier After Egypt Complaint

As per Diario AS, Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abo Rida lodged a formal complaint to FIFA against French referee François Letexier and his entire team. They alleged there were several decisions which went against them, including a penalty claim by Mohamed Salah. Egypt's third goal was also disallowed after a VAR review, which might have changed the complexion of the entire match.

Now, as per L'Equipe, FIFA is all set to review referee Francois Letexier's performance, and his position in the World Cup will be judged by his technical display in the Argentina vs Egypt match. But Egypt cannot force FIFA into making changes to its decision to appoint referees as per a FIFA act; any country "cannot exercise a veto over the appointment of the refereeing body, which falls under the purview of the FIFA Referees Committee."

Argentina Football Association Under FBI Scanner Over Money Laundering

According to a report by Argentine newspaper La Nacion, quoted by Fox Sports Mexico, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing the Claudio Tapia-led AFA for money laundering. The report stated, FBI is trying to determine how the AFA has managed to route millions of dollars through the US financial system, raising questions about whether these transactions could facilitate potential crimes under US jurisdiction.

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TourProdEnter LLC, which handles AFA's financial dealings outside Argentina, is at the centre of the investigation. As per the La Nacion report, five major financial institutions, Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JP Morgan and PNC Bank, could be used for illegal financial activity.