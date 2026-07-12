Fresh Controversy Erupts At World Cup 2026 As Jude Bellingham's Equaliser During England vs Norway Appears To Strike Spidercam Cable | WATCH

FIFA World Cup 2026: England clinched a commanding 2-1 win over Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final at Miami Stadium on Sunday, July 12.

Andreas Schjelderup opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a stunning strike, but Jude Bellingham’s brace powered the Three Lions into the semi-finals of the tournament.

The equaliser in first-half stoppage time became the game’s flashpoint. Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland launched a long goal kick that appeared to change direction mid-air, prompting claims it had struck the Spidercam overhead cable. Norwegian players immediately appealed to French referee Clement Turpin, but play continued.

England regained possession, and Anthony Gordon squared the ball to Bellingham, who fired home despite a narrow angle.

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FIFA Backs Referee Clement Turpin's Decision

FIFA later released a statement and backed the referee's decision and explained why England's equaliser stood. The football governing body stated that the sensor placed in the ball showed no peak in the 'heartbeat of the ball' when in the air. Hence, there was no evidence that the ball's direction was changed after touching the overhead wire.

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"Before England's goal in minute 45+2 against Norway, the sensor in the Connected Ball showed no peak in the 'heartbeat of the ball' when in the air, and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball," FIFA stated.

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Norway Coach Breaks Silence On England's Controversial Equaliser

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Norway coach Stale Solbakken said that he had not seen the ball changing it's direction, but his staff and other players in the dug out saw it.

"If there's been no sound or there has been nothing there in the chip, what can I say against that? But the ball drops down straight from heaven. Everyone said, including Orjan, who is the goalie, and the guy who's going to receive the ball. So I think it's pretty clear that it did it. It was a strange thing," Solbakken said.